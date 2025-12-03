The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 3.2%

ACHR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,742,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,419,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $310,760.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,160.17. The trade was a 33.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $678,953.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,397,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,496.21. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,635 shares of company stock worth $1,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 47.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 71.7% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 395.3% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $563,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

