Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 25,791 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.27% of Curtiss-Wright worth $50,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CW opened at $546.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $612.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.00 and a 200 day moving average of $505.92.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

