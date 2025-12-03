Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 19,554 Shares of REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 4.24% of REX American Resources worth $34,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.72. REX American Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REX American Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

