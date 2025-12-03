Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.89% of Eastern Bankshares worth $28,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 2.2%

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.97%.The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Joseph F. Casey sold 322,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $6,142,332.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,211.36. The trade was a 89.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,400. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

