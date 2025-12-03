Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 24,054 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises about 1.8% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.58% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $67,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $27.69.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The business had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

