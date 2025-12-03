Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Position in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,455 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.35% of Metallus worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metallus by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,937,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 784,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Metallus by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,501,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 60,251 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Metallus during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Metallus by 14.1% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Metallus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $699.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTUS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Metallus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

