Swiss National Bank Has $4.88 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,272,111.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,888.70. This trade represents a 33.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE HGV opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

