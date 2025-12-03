Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

TSE SCR traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.85. 15,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,830. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.18. Strathcona Resources has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$44.74.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.86.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.