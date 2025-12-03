Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1.08. Approximately 74,644,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 19,161,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18.

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

