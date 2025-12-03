Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and traded as low as $33.00. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Up 3.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

