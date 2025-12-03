Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,642 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. FF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

EWX stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

