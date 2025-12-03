Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 27,925 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 14,853.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

