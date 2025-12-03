Stephen Crispe Sells 113,784 Shares of RAS Technology (ASX:RTH) Stock

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Crispe sold 113,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.02, for a total value of A$116,401.03.

Stephen Crispe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Stephen Crispe sold 35,715 shares of RAS Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.22, for a total transaction of A$43,679.45.

On Friday, November 14th, Stephen Crispe bought 340,975 shares of RAS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$383,596.88.

RAS Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 0.76.

About RAS Technology

RAS Technology Holdings Limited provides data, content, software as a service (SaaS) solution, and digital and media services to the racing and wagering industries in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers wholesale data, content distribution, wagering technology and services, specialist data, digital and media, and consulting and integrity services to racing and sports bodies and authorities, wagering operators, media and digital organizations, and retail and private clients.

