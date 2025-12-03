Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.47 and last traded at $168.66, with a volume of 42589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

