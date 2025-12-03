Stakk (ASX:SKK) Insider Purchases A$365,865.81 in Stock

Stakk Ltd (ASX:SKK – Get Free Report) insider Arthur Lo bought 9,888,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$365,865.81.
Stakk Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stakk
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Stakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stakk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.