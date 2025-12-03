Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.4310. Approximately 106,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 675,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRE shares. Jones Trading upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,490.31. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

