Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.76 and last traded at GBX 190.80. 22,087,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,355% from the average session volume of 1,518,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.02. The firm has a market cap of £766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

