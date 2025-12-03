SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,548.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.