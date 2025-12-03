SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO Shares Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.05% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 443.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,217,000 after buying an additional 5,346,892 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,681,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 680,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 664,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPBO opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.