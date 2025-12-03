SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 901,329 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,267% from the previous session’s volume of 65,913 shares.The stock last traded at $45.89 and had previously closed at $45.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,154,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,524,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 468,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 417,012 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 68,808 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.