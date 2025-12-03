SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of SouthState Bank worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SouthState Bank in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank stock opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.76.

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

