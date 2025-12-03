Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.52 Million in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $542,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 34.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewMarket has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU stock opened at $752.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.80. NewMarket Corporation has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $875.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.46.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

