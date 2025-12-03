Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 179.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.1%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

