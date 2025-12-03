Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 23,300 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 728.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $11,995,000. Amundi boosted its position in Globus Medical by 642,750.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 25,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $2,107,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $6,334,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

