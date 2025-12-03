Shelton Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.9%

Vertiv stock opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.34. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

