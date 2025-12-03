Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 78,649 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IJR opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $127.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.