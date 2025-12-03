Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $511,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF $XRT

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $188,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $89.41.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

