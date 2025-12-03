Scotia Capital Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,288 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 26.1% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBI. Citigroup started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

