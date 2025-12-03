Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Stock Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

