Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

