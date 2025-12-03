Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $19.75. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.9040, with a volume of 754,449 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,817,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,220 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 183.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,745,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,610 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,685,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 1,064,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 1,016,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

