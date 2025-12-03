Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGMT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sagimet Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sagimet Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman George Kemble sold 37,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $289,820.72. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,928.45. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 93.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

