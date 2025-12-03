Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 333,133 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,133 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $90,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 684.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

