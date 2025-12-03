Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 384,571 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,571 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of NCR Voyix worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 96.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 29.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 161,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VYX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research downgraded NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

