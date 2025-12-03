Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.88 Million Stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Gulfport Energy worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,700,000 after buying an additional 186,531 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,257,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,905,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total transaction of $554,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,292.85. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $320,661.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,224.74. This represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $978,140 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gulfport Energy Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE GPOR opened at $213.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.60. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $225.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.30.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 1.68%.The business had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

