Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 149,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $4,925,901. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NBIX opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

