Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Venture Global were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venture Global by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Venture Global during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Venture Global by 278.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $6,256,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $11,542,644.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500,000 shares of company stock worth $36,575,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Venture Global Price Performance

VG opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.The company’s revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Venture Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

