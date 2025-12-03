Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Brinker International worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

