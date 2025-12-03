Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,595 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,910,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 43,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,061,181.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,407. This represents a 59.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,120. This represents a 39.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,510 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

