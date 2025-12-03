Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of California Resources worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 58.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on California Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

California Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. California Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $58.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 10.60%.The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

