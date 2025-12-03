Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 30,926 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

