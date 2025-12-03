Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI Position Reduced by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,494 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGTI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $290,589. This trade represents a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,930 shares of company stock worth $9,584,046.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

