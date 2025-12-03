Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOBY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 44.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91,278 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 156,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 68,780 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $53,933.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,646.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $364,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,970.12. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,154,802 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,775. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:JOBY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

