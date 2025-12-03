Rhumbline Advisers Buys 156,476 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,476 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Core Scientific worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,736,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 157.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 5,403,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,100 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,473,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,985 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,844,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core Scientific by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,466 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 226,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,770.50. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

