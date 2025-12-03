Reviewing SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OptimizeRx and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 1 2 7 1 2.73 SS&C Technologies 0 2 6 1 2.89

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $16.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.60%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus target price of $101.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OptimizeRx and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -9.42% 4.50% 3.12% SS&C Technologies 13.86% 19.92% 6.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and SS&C Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $109.51 million 2.40 -$18.66 million N/A N/A SS&C Technologies $6.15 billion 3.40 $760.50 million $3.37 25.39

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx.

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats OptimizeRx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

