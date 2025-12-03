RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC Shares Purchased by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,773 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up approximately 3.6% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.72% of RBC Bearings worth $87,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RBC opened at $440.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $290.56 and a 1-year high of $449.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.97.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.17.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,557. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

