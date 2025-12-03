Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

