Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $486,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
