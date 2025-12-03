Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 149,113 Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 149,113 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 210,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 306,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,091,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,136 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,432,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Wall Street Zen downgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. HudBay Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.39.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

