Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

